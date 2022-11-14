We will never stop saying that for create an intriguing narrative adventurethe characteristics that must be presented to the player are different and multifaceted, in addition to that joker, that “Je ne sais quoi” that manages to kidnap you and catapult you into another world and not be able to do without it until the end credits. Pentiment, which we present in review, is an unusual title to say the least, not only for its intrinsic characteristics, but also for the development studio, which over the years has presented us with completely different titles. Let’s talk about Obsidian Entertainment (now part of the Xbox Game Studios), who, hand in hand with Microsoft and a small team headed by Josh Sawyer, offered us something very tantalizing. A game not for everyone, already from the premises, but very fascinating.

Pentiment is in effect a detective story set in theEurope of 1500more precisely in a country of the Holy Roman Empire in the Bavarian Alps, Tassingalongside a famous and respected abbey, Kiersau. The game deals with themes and conflicts based on situations and historical factsfiltered and reproduced through characters and places of fantasy.

Pray and work

The story we will live in Pentiment begins in April 1518 and evolves in 25 years and is divided into three acts. Our protagonist is Andreas Maler, a Nuremberg miniaturist who came to Tassing to work as an artist in the culturally rich Kiersau Abbey. We will not comment much on the game’s plot, not only because of its importance for narrative and gameplay purposes, but also because you know that the choices what will you do they will have strong impact on the continuation of the eventseven years later.

As you know, that historical period was very important on a political and religious level at the gates of the Renaissance, and everything said or done in a community that has its roots in spirituality will have its strong consequences. Change will be an integral part of the adventure, as will the generations that will pass, the characters that you will see born, grow and die. There religion it will be one of the main focuses of Pentiment, as well as the dialogue and your actions. You will in fact be called to manage your timeto talk with the peasants, with the brothers and sisters of the abbey, to exchange opinions on rural life, on faith, and in the same way to to investigate… on a homocide. Will you choose to follow one lead instead of another? Who for you is the culprit? Time passes and you cannot stop it, manage it at your best.

However, Andreas will not be a preset character, or rather, not entirely: during the very early stages of the game we will go to outline his profile based to his past, like his cultural background and his habits (for example we have chosen to give it a background who saw him living in Italy, with law as a form of studies). All the interests and attitudes that we will choose, as well as her culture, will open up to us every time unique dialogue options and different and dedicated, to which the characters will be able to respond in a positive … or negative way: not always exploiting them is a wise move, because characters in Pentiment rememberalso years later.