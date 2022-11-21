“Italian Hand Gesture Consultant, Giulia Zamboni”: this can be read in the credits of Pentimentthe original Renaissance adventure developed by Obsidian Entertainment, which apparently made use of a consoling for the hand gestures in Italian.

Received by the international press with excellent grades, Pentiment can in short boast extraordinary attention to detail, if we consider that the authors have also thought about faithfully rendering an element like this, truly typically Italian.

Giulia Zamboni, who currently works as lead producer at Supermassive Games, has published a message to thank Josh Sawyer for allowing her to add such a particular experience to her curriculum, and we absolutely cannot blame her.

In Pentiment we will find ourselves controlling Andreas Maler, a man determined to investigate a series of crimes that occurred in Upper Bavaria in the 16th century.

As usual, if you want to know more take a look at our Pentiment review.