Obsidian Entertainment announced with a tweet that the role-playing game Pentiment entered in Gold phasethat is, it is ready to go to print, so to reach gamers in time for November 15, 2022.

For those unfamiliar with it, this is the latest effort by Josh Sawyer, author who counts in his portfolio titles such as Icewind Dale, Neverwinter Nights 2, Fallout: New Vegas and the Pillars of Eternity. Obviously ours still wants to experiment, given the particularities of Pentiment.

We read the official description of the game:

Developed by Obsidian, this RPG is a historical mystery centered on character development, stylized graphics and a storyline that varies according to the choices made by the player, all set in early 16th century Germany. The protagonist is a skilled illuminator who, over the course of twenty-five years, finds himself involved in a series of murders at the Kiersau abbey. This character possesses the courage and determination to discover the identity of the killers, but his every decision has lasting consequences and draws him inexorably to the center of a dark conspiracy.