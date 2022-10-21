Obsidian Entertainment announced to the world that he had turned in the evidence and received the green light to prepare Pentiment for gamers.

Pentiment has reached Gold status and in this way it is guaranteed that from November 15th it will be available on all devices through which it is possible to access the Microsoft Game Pass. Microsoft Gaming studio released Grounded in 2021 and is now working on Avowed, not forgetting the sequel to The Outer Worlds, but has also worked to develop Pentiment.

In this game, players will experience a 16th century Europe as they uncover mysteries and shape the future of a community with their decision making. At this link you can take a look at our first impressions.

The proofs have been approved and we are ready for market! 📀 The journey begins November 15, 2022. Preorder today!https://t.co/3MF9QCKMWrhttps://t.co/q6ugyyGgtR pic.twitter.com/l8sqpZssYr – Obsidian (@Obsidian) October 20, 2022



We remind you once again that Pentiment will be available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S from November 15th: the game will also arrive on day one for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Source: GamingBolt