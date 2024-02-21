Confirming the rumors that emerged previously, too Repentance has been confirmed coming on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switchas one of the Xbox Game Studios games that are making the leap to multiplatform, this one arriving tomorrow, February 22, 2024on competing consoles.

Pentiment is the splendid one narrative adventure created by Obsidian under the guidance of Josh Sawyer, which stages a sort of mystery with a historical setting capable of recalling atmospheres in the style of The Name of the Rose, although with tones that range from serious to ironic in a rather casual manner.

The game tells a story of murder and intrigue in 16th-century Bavaria, starting with the seemingly quiet town of Tassing and its monastery, where Andreas Maler, an artist scribe, works.