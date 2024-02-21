Confirming the rumors that emerged previously, too Repentance has been confirmed coming on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switchas one of the Xbox Game Studios games that are making the leap to multiplatform, this one arriving tomorrow, February 22, 2024on competing consoles.
Pentiment is the splendid one narrative adventure created by Obsidian under the guidance of Josh Sawyer, which stages a sort of mystery with a historical setting capable of recalling atmospheres in the style of The Name of the Rose, although with tones that range from serious to ironic in a rather casual manner.
The game tells a story of murder and intrigue in 16th-century Bavaria, starting with the seemingly quiet town of Tassing and its monastery, where Andreas Maler, an artist scribe, works.
A medieval mystery
A terrible one crime takes place in the rooms of the ecclesiastical structure and our casual illustrator finds himself having to reinvent himself as a detective to investigate what happened, discovering a theater of unsuspected affairs and subterfuge.
Pentiment plays out as a 2D adventure in the style of the medieval paintingstaking up typical elements of the time and carrying out a rigorous historical reconstruction of the architecture, aesthetic elements, habits and socio-political situations of the time.
According to Obsidian tradition, also in this case it is a question of choosing firsthand how to make events evolve based on our actions and our decisions about who to accuse and who to trust, leading to different consequences and different endings.
To get to know it better, we refer you to our review of Pentiment, with the game released in 2022 on Xbox and will also arrive tomorrow on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5.
