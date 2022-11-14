That video games are one of the freest creative activities today (perhaps the most free of all) can be argued from the narrative part, the interactive part or the sensory part.

Also, of course, from the aesthetic part.

Tomorrow it goes on sale Pentiment, narrative role-playing game based on 16th-century Bavaria. The work puts us in the shoes of an artist of the time who must investigate a murder of which a friend of his is accused. The context plunges us into a very interesting time: the transition between the time of the handmade codices and the era of the printing press. And the artistic style, which is what interests us today, is a unique creation that drinks from engravings of the time, medieval manuscripts and woodcuts.

“Once Josh Sawyer—the director—had the idea that Pentiment was a 2D narrative adventure game, the evolution of the visual style of the game, inspired by the illustrations of the books of that period, was natural”, explains Hannah Kennedy, the artistic director of the game and from whose hands the unmistakable look of the work “We didn’t feel compelled to replicate the style exactly, but since the game’s story is fairly true to the historical context and setting, it made sense for the art to be as well,” he analyzes.

From pure artistic training, the incorporation of Kennedy to Pentiment crystallizes an idea that is becoming more and more concrete in the sector: that the video game works as a kind of Noah’s Ark of the arts. In other words, all kinds of artistic works can end up collaborating in an interactive work. “While we often have people who ended up in technical departments with backgrounds in engineering and programming, and people in creative departments with training in classical art, there are also many game artists I’ve met who come from totally unique backgrounds.” artistic. “And it’s really helpful to have that specialized background from industries beyond gaming, because the world of gaming can quite simply include anything. So the more references we can have to fields of expertise other than game making, the better.” And with that phrase perhaps Kennedy gives one of the keys to the creative effervescence that the medium is experiencing.

A moment of ‘Pentiment’.

The team spent a lot of time studying the art of the period, and reviewing other forms of narrative media to break down how they represent similar narrative themes, particularly animation and film. “Because we chose a third-person 2D art format, we have similar control over framing and perspective that we have in movies,” notes Kennedy. The free camera application in video games allowed the player to take ownership of the shot, something that is no small thing in an audiovisual device. But games like Pentimentwith their still shots, allow the artist behind the game to delve into what he wants to tell just the way he wants to tell it.

The documentation process was crucial, concludes Kennedy, who also highlights the use of the different fonts assigned to the dialogues of each character: “We spent a lot of time searching the archives of online libraries for different printed and illuminated books of the time,” he says. . “We were able to visit the Getty museum together on a pre-pandemic trip to see an in-person exhibition of illuminated bestiaries.” And those sources not only influenced how scenes were drawn and structured, but also the color palettes and textures used throughout. throughout the game. Music, mechanics, interactive experience and… pure and simple classical art. Quite simply, in this second half of the year, few interactive works exemplify as well as Pentiment the idea of ​​video games as a unique artistic experience.

