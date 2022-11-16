Pentiment is already a very peculiar game from a graphic point of view, but it can turn into something even more bizarre by activating theoption to make heads bigger of the characters (and not only), which could easily have escaped even those who are already playing it.

A little hidden among the main options of Pentiment, which perhaps after the initial settings are no longer taken into consideration so much, we also find the option to change the size of the characters’ heads, through a slider that changes the “scale of the heads” , taking it from the minimum (i.e. the standard size) to the maximum (a sort of “super deformed” version, as per the Japanese tradition).

Among the many very useful options such as those related to the display of texts and lettering, which could be difficult for some players and thus allows you to better read the splendid dialogues written by Obsidian for the game, we therefore also find this oddity, well represented by the short video visible in the tweet above.

Given the already rather stylized representation of Pentiment, which recalls the graphic style of medieval and Renaissance miniatures, the increase in the size of the heads has a somewhat comical effect, also because it does not concern only the human characters but also the animals present on stage, with bizarre consequences.

It could be an ideal way to deal with any subsequent runs after the first, also considering that, due to the way the game is structured, to know all the aspects of the story it is advisable to go through it entirely more than once.

For the rest, we refer you to the Pentiment review, while just today an interview with author Josh Sawyer emerged who reported how fundamental Xbox Game Pass was to complete the project.