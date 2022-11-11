Pentiment is coming and marketing is getting more swinging, as well as more fun. For example inXile Entertainment has released one spot with real actors explaining the game in his own way. In the Middle Ages, the wounds were more lethal than one might think and sprayed a great deal of blood, apparently.

Obviously the commercial is a great way to remind us of the game’s release on November 15, 2022, when it will also be released on Xbox Game Pass.

Obsidian also put his own effort into promoting Pentiment in a cheerful way, releasing a short video showing how to caress a dog.

Nothing more, nothing less. Let’s hope Elon Musk doesn’t really shut down Twitter, making these little masterpieces disappear.

For the rest, we remind you that more serious contents have also been published, such as the video diary that talks about history, characters and style, or like the list of medieval history books and the novels that inspired Obsidian. We also remind you that at launch, Italian will be among the supported languages.

If you want more information before the release, read our Pentiment trial.