Among the most talked about titles of the last few weeks there is, as you know, Pentiment, a title developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios. It is a very particular narrative title, which tells us the story of a miniaturist named Andreas Maler, who in Bavaria in 1518 finds himself entangled in the story of a small town called Tassing, and of the abbey that towers over the hills next to it . The game is undoubtedly the result of a painstaking study to say the least of the cultureof the history and some customs of those times, and many scholars and experts were consulted and involved by Obsidian during development. Well, among them there was also a “Consultant for Italian gestures”.

Contextualizing everything, among others background “skills”. that we could choose for our Andreas, there was also that of having lived and studied in Italy: if you make a choice in the game (but also in the others), dedicated actions, comments and dialogues will be unlocked, and if you choose to have lived in Italy Andreas will be well informed on everything concerning Italian art and the places he visited in first person.

Thanks to my dear friend @jesawyer who gave me the chance to enrich my CV with this incredible and challenging experience! 😆😆 Pentiment is out today, what a superb game! #repentance #joshsawyer #gamedev #videogames #italianconsultant pic.twitter.com/vO6FnTbhgb — Giulia Zamboni (@charlotteblabla) November 15, 2022

Well then, in addition to those who have provided support and culture for the various foreign languages ​​and for Latin, there have also been those who have collaborated for Italian gestures: it is Julia Zamboniwhich is also a Lead Producer at Supermassive Games. Although many of her had noticed it, it was Giulia herself who made her personal thanks to the director of Pentimen, Josh Sawyer, quoting him for having enriched her curriculum with such a captivating and particular experience.

It’s no secret that the Italian gestures have over time become one international memebut in this case it makes you smile – even with a pinch of pride – how this peculiarity of our folklore has been addressed under a more serious and cultural plan.

