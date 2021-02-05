As we have seen in recent weeks, the sequence of the triangular numbers is 1, 3, 6, 10, 15, 21…, and that of the squares, 1, 4, 9, 16, 25, 36… What will be the sequence of pentagonal numbers?

It is convenient to begin by noting that, unlike triangular and square numbers, pentagonal numbers are formed according to contour patterns.

To find, for example, the fifth pentagonal number, we start by forming a regular pentagon with 5 points on each side, and then starting from one of the vertices, we form successive pentagons of points with that vertex in common, as seen in the figure , and in this way we obtain the first 5 pentagonal numbers, each of which is the sum of its own perimeter plus the previous ones. As in the case of triangles, the first pentagonal number is considered to be 1 (the common vertex as a pentagon with side 0), so the sequence will be:

1, 5, 12, 22, 35 …

What is the sixth pentagonal number? And the seventh? And the tenth? Is there a general formula that allows us to find the nth pentagonal number?

And vice versa, given any number, can we easily find out if it is pentagonal or not?

Hexagonal numbers are constructed the same as pentagonal numbers, but forming, instead of pentagons, successive hexagons with a common vertex.

As you can see in the figure, the sequence is:

1, 6, 15, 28 …

What is the fifth hexagonal number? And the sixth? And the tenth? Is there a formula to find the nth hexagonal number?

And vice versa, given any number, how can we find out if it is hexagonal or not?

The next polygonal number is obviously the heptagonal. The sequence is:

1, 7, 18, 34, 55, 81, 112, 148, 189, 235 …

And the formula to find the nth heptagonal number is: (5n² – 3n) / 2

Even simpler is the formula for octagonal numbers: 3n² – 2n, whose sequence is therefore:

1, 8, 21, 40, 65, 96, 133, 176, 225, 280 …

The formula for decagon numbers is 4n² – 3n, the same as for octagonal numbers with both coefficients increased by one unit. And that of the dodecagonal numbers, 5n² – 4n. What does this sequence of formulas tell us?

Collaborative neighbors

Pentagons and hexagons, in addition to being successive polygons and therefore giving rise to successive polygonal numbers, can be associated to cover (suitably curved) spherical surfaces, as is obvious in the well-known case of the soccer ball. The regular hexagon is, together with the equilateral triangle and the square, one of the three regular polygons that can “tile” the plane. The pentagon cannot, but in association with its neighbor it gives rise to other interesting coatings.

How many pentagons and hexagons does it take to cover the surface of a sphere? Or what is the same, how many pieces does the envelope of a soccer ball consist of? Is the solution unique?

Carlo Frabetti is a writer and mathematician, member of the New York Academy of Sciences. He has published more than 50 popular science works for adults, children and young people, including ‘Damn physics’, ‘Damn mathematics’ or ‘The great game’. He was a screenwriter for ‘La bola de cristal’.

