Marjorie Rice.

We saw last week that the eight types of semi-regular tessellations respond to the notation:

3.3.3.3.6, 3.3.3.4.4, 3.3.4.3.4, 3.4.6.4, 3.6.3.6, 3.12.12, 4.6.12, 4.8.8

The numbers separated by points indicate the number of sides of each one of the regular polygons that converge in a vertex, beginning with those with less sides and in a rotary direction. Thus, 3.4.6.4 means that an equilateral triangle, two squares and a regular hexagon converge at each vertex of the tessellation, in the order triangle-square-hexagon square, as seen in the figure.

The notation does not indicate the relative size of the regular polygons involved; but it is that for each combination there is only one possible size correlation.

Regarding the possibility of tessellation of the plane with any quadrilateral and with some irregular hexagons, our regular commentator Luca Tanganelli has sent the following reflection (illustrated):

“Quadrilaterals are divided into triangles that tile the plane into“ strips ”(dashed lines). In addition, a second tessellation is revealed with hexagons that are obtained by duplicating each quadrilateral (in red) by rotational symmetry. Therefore, that a hexagon can be divided into two equal quadrilaterals is a sufficient condition to tile the plane (a concave hexagon can also tile); but if it is necessary, I don’t know yet ”.

Is it a necessary condition, so that a hexagon can tessellate the plane, that it can be divided into two equal quadrilaterals? Other Yes: How else can the necessary and sufficient condition be formulated?

Convex monohedral pentagonal tessellations

It is evident that the plane cannot be tessellated with regular pentagons, since the interior angle of a regular pentagon measures 108º, which is not a 360º divisor (however, regular pentagons can cover a spherical or hyperbolic surface).

With some irregular pentagons it is possible to tessellate the plane, as we saw when talking about the Cairo mosaic, the best known example of covering a flat surface using convex pentagonal pieces of the same shape and size: what is technically called a monohedral pentagonal tessellation convex.

Throughout the 20th century and so far into the 21st, 15 different types of these tessellations have been discovered (the latest as recently as 2015), and it appears that there are no more possibilities (there is a proof of impossibility pending verification , although it is likely that at the time of writing it has already been verified). Not surprisingly, Martin Gardner and his math games section of Scientific American will play an important role in this research; But it is true that an amateur mathematician without any university training discovered 4 of the 15 possible convex monohedral pentagonal tessellations: this is the extraordinary case of the recently deceased Marjorie Rice (1923-2017), who even created her own form of operative notation and its personal line of work (developed, as she herself said, in her home kitchen), and whose web Intriguing Tessellations it deserves a visit from my astute readers.

In the picture, the 4 types of pentagonal tessellation discovered by Rice, who showed that an amateur mathematician – and an amateur mathematician – can still make contributions at the highest level.

