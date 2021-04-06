Commander Jessica McNulty, a Pentagon spokeswoman, affirmed that the United States is committed to Jordan’s security and we fully support King Abdullah.
The Pentagon statement said, “We are following the situation in Jordan and the US government in contact with Jordanian officials … The United States has a sustainable and strong partnership with Jordan. We are committed to Jordan’s security … King Abdullah is a fundamental partner of the United States and enjoys our full support.”
