“There is a real possibility that a regional conflict with China or Russia rapidly escalate to nuclear war“said Admiral Charles Richard, commander of the United States Strategic Command, recently in an article published in Proceedings, the monthly magazine published by the US Navy.

Charles Richard is not well known beyond the political and military sphere. However, as long as commander of STRATCOM (the acronym in English for Strategic Command), is in charge of monitor nuclear threats those that his country faces, and therefore one of the people most in contact with the possibility of conflicts of this type.

In his article, Richard claimed that both Beijing and Moscow had begun to “aggressively challenge the international order in a way that has not been seen since the Cold War.” In that sense, he cited the increase in cyber attacks, the “space threats” and the investment of both countries in advanced weapons.

A Russian missile parades through Moscow’s Roka Square. Photo: AFP

“The US Army should change its standard assumption that a nuclear conflict ‘is not possible’ and move to consider it to be a real possibility,” Richard completed, adding that Russia and China were taking advantage of the pandemic to advance your strategic interests.

For the admiral, Russia has been improving its weapons capacity on a sustained basis in recent years: from ICBMs and missiles in submarines to their detection systems. “This modernization process is 70% complete, and it is estimated that it will be completed in a few years,” he said.

In the case of Beijing, he pointed out that the Asian country is on track to be a peer (of the United States) in the coming years, and that it is making technological leaps in all areas. “China is expected double (and maybe triple) your nuclear weapons arsenal in the next decade, “he said.

In turn, Richard pointed out that both countries display behaviors designed to confront the United States. In that sense, he mentioned Russian military maneuvers in Eastern Europe, where they came into contact with American planes.

A formation of the Chinese Navy in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP

In the case of China, he stated that it is “hostile” to US ships and forces and those of its allies, both in international waters and in the South China Sea, where Beijing has been deploying “multiple weapons systems.”

And while Beijing has said that in the event of a conflict, it will never be the first to turn to nuclear weapons, that could change. “In a blink of an eye”affirmed the admiral.

Despite his assessments, Richard concluded by saying that the current risk of a nuclear conflict is “low.” However, he urged that the United States cannot “dismiss or ignore episodes that, while they seem unlikely at present, if they occur they would have catastrophic consequences“.