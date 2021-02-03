The head of the Strategic Command of the US Armed Forces, Admiral Charles Richard, admitted the possibility of a nuclear war with the Russian Federation or the PRC. Writes about it The Washington Times…

The American military drew attention to the fact that the period when a direct armed conflict between rival nuclear powers was impossible is over.

“There is a real possibility that a regional crisis with Russia or China could quickly escalate into a nuclear conflict,” Richard said.

Moreover, in the event of a defeat with the use of conventional weapons, according to the admiral, there will be a threat to the political system or the state. In this regard, he called on the American authorities to attend to the creation of a new concept of deterrence, as well as a strategy for conducting a nuclear armed conflict.

The Pentagon is convinced that while Washington focused on the fight against terrorism, Moscow and Beijing allegedly began to pursue an aggressive policy, building up their nuclear arsenals all this time, in particular, with the help of new short- and medium-range missiles.

“We must adapt to today’s strategic environment, understanding the threats of our opponents and their calculated decisions,” – said the representative of the defense department.

Earlier, the US assured that the United States does not want a nuclear conflict with Russia or China.