Ryder described the Houthis as turning into “bandits” on the shipping line in the Red Sea.

He added: “We have more than 20 countries that have signed to participate” in the coalition formed by Washington to confront the attacks launched by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea.

Ryder noted that the coalition forces “will conduct patrols in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to respond and provide assistance when necessary to commercial ships crossing this vital international waterway,” calling on the Houthis to stop their attacks.

He continued, saying: “We will allow the participation of other countries. It is up to them to talk about joining.”

He explained that “each country will contribute what it can, describing the process as a “coalition of the willing.”

He stated, “In some cases, this will include ships. In other cases, it may include individuals or other types of support.”

The United States launched Operation Prosperity Sentinel this week, and among the countries included in the coalition are the United States, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Spain.

Following the announcement of the birth of this coalition, the Houthis vowed to continue their operations, and warned that “any country” that moves against them will have its ships targeted in the Red Sea.

Since the start of the Houthi attacks, and with the rise in insurance costs, major shipping companies such as the Danish Maersk, the German Hapag-Lloyd, the French CMA CGM, and the British British Petroleum have suspended the passage of their ships through the Bab al-Mandab Strait until Ensuring safety of navigation.