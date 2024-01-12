Singh explained to Sky News Arabia that the United States is evaluating the effects of the strikes that targeted the Houthis in Yemen on Friday.

She added: “We have generally succeeded in undermining the capabilities of the Houthis, and the platforms they use to launch drones and missiles to target commercial ships in the Red Sea.”

Singh pointed out that “the American response to the Houthi attacks was preceded by warnings,” explaining that “many calls were directed to the Houthis, who continued to target the vital waterway to various countries of the world.”

She continued, saying, “We asked the Houthis to release a ship they are holding in Hodeidah.”

Regarding the classification of the Houthis as a terrorist organization, Singh said: “This matter is up to the White House and the State Department. Our tasks in the Ministry of Defense include maintaining the security of our forces, our citizens, and the world from the Houthis who threaten international trade across the Red Sea.”

Singh expected that the Houthis would respond to the American and British strikes, but she stressed that her country would respond in kind, which was confirmed by President Joe Biden.

On Friday, Biden described the forces of the Yemeni Houthi group as a terrorist organization, after American and British warplanes, ships and submarines launched dozens of air strikes on targets across Yemen during the night.

Biden said that Washington would respond to the Houthis if they continued their behavior, which he described as infuriating, according to Reuters.

Biden stated that he does not believe that the strikes in Yemen caused civilian casualties.

On Friday, American and British forces launched strikes on sites used by the Houthi group in Yemen in response to their attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

The Houthis say their attacks aim to stop Israel's war on Hamas, after the movement's October 7 attack from Gaza on southern Israel killed about 1,200 people and took about 250 others hostage.

In contrast, the Israeli air, land and sea attack on Gaza killed more than 23,000 people, about 70 percent of whom were women and children, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.