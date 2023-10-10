She added that they discussed the Hamas attack and the necessary steps to strengthen the American military position in the region.

On the other hand, a senior Pentagon official said that the US military is accelerating the sending of new supplies of air defenses, ammunition and other security assistance to Israel to help it respond to an unprecedented attack launched by Hamas at the weekend.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to Pentagon reporters, added: “The planes have already taken off. We are increasing our support for Israel… We remain in constant contact with our counterparts in Israel to identify their most urgent requirements and then meet them.”

The White House had confirmed that the United States had no intention of sending American ground forces after the Hamas attack on Israel, indicating that they would protect American interests in the region.