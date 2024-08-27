The spokesman added that a third party tried to send two tugs to help rescue the Sunyon, but the Houthis threatened to attack them.

Three projectiles hit the oil tanker “Sunion” off the coast of the city of Hodeidah in western Yemen last Wednesday, causing a fire on board and the loss of engine power, according to the UKMTO agency, which is run by the British Navy.

The Iran-backed Houthis said they targeted the ship with drones and missiles.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller warned in a statement on Saturday that “the ongoing Houthi attacks threaten to spill 1 million barrels of oil into the Red Sea, an amount four times larger than the Exxon Valdez disaster” in 1989, which constitutes one of the largest environmental disasters in US history.