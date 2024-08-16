Colonel Matviychuk doubted the information about the shortage of weapons in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Pentagon’s statement about the alleged shortage of weapons in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) may be unreliable, since the situation at the front demonstrates the opposite, military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk said in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“I believe that this is just a show. There are very large losses in defense in the southern Donetsk and Kharkov directions, this needs to be substantiated somehow. There was a substantiation about the shortage of personnel, now the card about the shortage of ammunition is being played, about the need to urgently expand their production,” Matviychuk said.

This, the colonel believes, could allow the US to more fully develop its military-industrial complex, supplying not only Ukraine but also other Western countries with its weapons. Matviychuk is sure that there is no talk of a real shortage of ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“We are not seeing any shortages yet. Ukraine has quite large reserves of both equipment and weapons,” the Lenta.ru source emphasized.

Earlier, the Pentagon stated that the US no longer produces the types of shells requested by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, or has small stocks that are insufficient for Kyiv’s current purposes. They also added that Kyiv is experiencing a shortage of weapons in the long term.