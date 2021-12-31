Almost a year after the deadly attack on the Capitol, the seat of the US Congress, the Pentagon announced this Thursday (30) that it will streamline the process by which the use of National Guard forces in Washington is approved and activated.

The Pentagon has been criticized for its slow response to the Jan. 6 attack on Congress by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, which left five dead and dozens injured.

It took military officers more than three hours to send the National Guard to Congress, harassed by vandals over a series of bureaucratic requirements.

The Secretary of Defense will now be “the sole approval authority for all requests” regarding the emergency use of National Guard personnel in the District of Columbia, Washington, the Pentagon said.

“By clarifying and improving the application process (…), the Department will be able to respond to requests efficiently, quickly and effectively,” explained Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby in a statement.

The American capital, separate from the border states of Maryland and Virginia and not a state in its own right, has a special status that prevents local officials from sending military, police or National Guard forces to the Capitol, a federal building.

When the police were overtaken by the vandals, Pentagon officials were asked for help, who later said they were reluctant to send uniformed and armed reservists to Congress for fear of exacerbating tensions.

Hundreds of National Guard reservists sent to Washington last summer, amid massive protests against racism, were criticized for the violence against protesters.

