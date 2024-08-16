Pentagon: US signs contract to modernize Air Force bases around the world

The Pentagon has awarded a $12.5 billion contract to a number of companies to modernize and maintain the US Air Force infrastructure around the world. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

“The contract provides a set of qualified sources for the modernization, operation and maintenance of network infrastructure at all Department of the Air Force locations,” the department said.

