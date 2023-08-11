How did you feel about the content of this article?

This image released by the US National Guard shows fire fighting in Maui | Photo: EFE/EPA/MASTER SGT ANDREW JACKSON/US ARMY NATIONAL GUARD

The Pentagon mobilized this Thursday (10) 134 members of the National Guard, a reserve military corps, to help with rescue tasks and to fight the fires that are plaguing the islands of Hawaii and have left at least 36 dead so far.

US Department of Defense spokesman General Pat Ryder told a news conference that the National Guard will provide two Chinook helicopters to support the missions.

In addition, the US Army and Navy’s 25th Airborne Brigade sent four Blackhawk helicopters and one Chinook to Hawaii in support of firefighters and the Coast Guard.

Ryder added that those troops rescued 14 survivors in Hawaiian waters where they had taken refuge from fire and smoke.

The spokesperson highlighted that, along with this mobilization, there are about 200 Marines, stationed in Papua New Guinea, who are prepared to deploy to the Hawaiian archipelago if necessary.

Several Hawaiian islands are being affected by the flames, but the greatest damage is being suffered by Maui, from which 11,000 people were evacuated on Wednesday (9), while at least another 1,500 are expected to leave the island this Thursday. .

Airlines are offering low fares to expedite evacuation and arrange new flights out of Maui.

The images show areas completely destroyed, especially in Lahaina, a historic town in West Maui and one of the most touristy areas on the island.

US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency on Thursday in Hawaii, where, according to official sources, there is “widespread devastation”.