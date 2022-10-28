The Russian invasion of Ukraine highlights the “acute threat” posed by Moscow, but China is the most important challenge for the security of USA for decades to come, the Pentagon said yesterday in its new defense strategy.

China “represents the most far-reaching and systemic challenge, while Russia poses an acute threat, both to vital US national interests abroad and on US soil,” the Defense Ministry said in this document. set army strategy for the next few years.

China “It is the only rival that has the intention of reshaping the international order and, increasingly, the power to do so,” he stressed. defense ministerLloyd Austin, presenting the new American strategy to the press.

“Unlike China, Russia does not pose a long-term systemic threat to the United States. But Russia represents an immediate and acute threat to our interests and values,” she added.

The new defense strategy, published for the first time along with the new US nuclear position and new focus on missiles, addresses Beijing’s pressure on Taiwan at a time when the United States fears China will push ahead with plans to reunify the island.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that the world was entering the "most dangerous" decade since 1945 and that Russia,

The Pentagon specifies, however, that “a conflict with China is neither inevitable nor desirable.”

The United States views its nuclear weapons as intended to deter “all forms of strategic attack,” including those involving conventional weapons, the Pentagon warned in the new US nuclear strategy.

“This includes nuclear use on any scale, and includes high-impact strikes using non-nuclear means,” an official told reporters.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that the world was entering the “most dangerous” decade since 1945 and that Russia, in the midst of a military offensive in Ukraine, was fighting for its “right to exist” against Western powers that are “desperately” trying to maintain its hegemony.

“The next one will probably be the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time, important decade since the end of World War II,” Putin told members of the Valday Discussion Club in Moscow, adding that the situation is, “to some extent point, revolutionary.

The current military operation in Ukraine, he added, is only part of “the tectonic movements in the entire world order.”

“Russia is not challenging Western elites, Russia is only trying to defend its right to exist,” while Western powers intend to “destroy, wipe out” Russia, Putin said.

AFP