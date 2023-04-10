Nfter the publication of secret military and intelligence documents on the Internet, the US government is searching for the originator. “The Department of Defense is verifying the authenticity of photographed documents circulating on social media that appear to contain sensitive and top secret material,” the Pentagon said on Sunday. An interagency working group is assessing the impact of the leaked intelligence documents on US national security and its allies and partners.

According to government sources, the variety of issues raised in the papers, which relate to the war in Ukraine, China, the Middle East and Africa, suggests they were relayed by an American rather than an ally. “The focus now is that this is a US leak, as many of the documents were only in US hands,” Michael Mulroy, a former senior Defense Department official, told Reuters. The ministry confirmed on Sunday that it had formally asked the Justice Department to conduct an investigation.

Remembering Wikileaks

According to information from government circles, the investigations are still in the early stages. It cannot be ruled out that pro-Russian elements are behind the leak. It could be the most serious leak of secrets since 2013, when hundreds of thousands of documents, videos and internals appeared on the WikiLeaks website.

Since the leak, Reuters has reviewed more than 50 classified and top secret documents posted on internet platforms. Among other things, it is striking that figures on estimated Russian losses in Ukraine were unexpectedly low. It is also not clear why at least one document is marked as “unclassified” even though it contains top secret information. Some documents are marked “NOFORN”, which means that they must not be passed on to foreign nationals.







Possibly manipulated

Two US government officials told Reuters they could not rule out that the documents had been tampered with. In this way, an attempt could be made to mislead investigators as to the origin of the papers or to spread false information that could harm US security interests.

The Ukrainian government on Saturday described the material as Russian fakes and part of a disinformation campaign. Russia’s secret services prepared the documents themselves with the aim of sowing doubts and discord among Ukraine’s allies.

According to a document dated February 23 and marked “classified”, Ukrainian S-300 air defense systems can only be deployed until May 2 in current use. Such closely guarded information could be of great use to Russia.







Possible evidence of US espionage against allies

Another document, dated March 1, said the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad had instigated protests against the government’s judicial reform. The US would have learned this through signals intelligence. That would indicate that the United States was spying on one of its most important allies in the Middle East. Another document detailed internal discussions between senior South Korean officials over US pressure on South Korea to supply arms to Ukraine.

Two US government officials said the US military and intelligence agencies are now reviewing their procedures for internally sharing information. It also said it was investigating what motives a US official or group of officials might have for sharing such information. Investigators would pursue four or five theories, ranging from a disgruntled employee to one that was actively undermining US national security interests.