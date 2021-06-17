Members of the US House Intelligence Committee received a secret report Wednesday morning on one of the most controversial topics circulating in Washington today: UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects).

Members of the House Intelligence Committee received a silent preview of the bombastic report explaining that while the existence of alien life is questionable, any UFOs pose a major threat to national security.

The unidentified objects could be spy assets used by US adversaries, which means the rife phenomena in the sky are alarming for how up-to-date the country is on foreign spy tactics.

“We take the issue of unexplained aerial phenomena seriously as we are dealing with the security of US military personnel or the national security interests of the United States, so we want to know what we are dealing with,” said Representative Sean Patrick Maloney.

US intelligence experts produced a UFO dossier about what the government knows about unidentified aerial phenomena, examining whether decades of orb sightings pose a threat to national security.

