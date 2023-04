How did you feel about the content of this article?

According to the Pentagon, the scope of the leak is still being evaluated, but steps have already been taken “to more carefully evaluate how information is shared and with whom”. | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The US Department of Defense said on Monday (10) that it is reviewing its policy on sharing information, after several confidential Pentagon documents appeared on social networks in recent days. The Department of Justice opened an investigation into the matter.

“We are still investigating how this happened, as well as the scope of the issue. Steps have been taken to look more closely at how information is shared and with whom. You know, any sharing of highly sensitive classified material is something we take very seriously,” said Chris Meagher, adviser to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, at a press conference.

The documents released online detail, among other points, how the United States spies on allies such as South Korea, Israel and Ukraine, as well as on geopolitical adversaries (including Russia and the Kremlin-allied Wagner mercenary group).

Specifically for Ukraine, the documents include spreadsheets of future weapons deliveries, troop and battalion data, as well as military plans.

Meagher on Monday recommended “caution” to the press in analyzing these documents, because “apparently” some “were tampered with”, but admitted that the leak forced the Pentagon to seek out American allies to calm them down.

“We, the department and other US officials are speaking with allies and partners at the highest level to reassure them of our commitment to protecting intelligence information and our allegiance to our security partnerships. These conversations started over the weekend and continue because […] let’s not talk [publicamente] about the confidential information contained in these alleged documents,” the advisor alleged. (With EFE Agency)