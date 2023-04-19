He Defense Department of the United States has issued a statement in response to the accusations of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obradorthat the Mexican Armed Forces are being spied on by the Pentagon and the DEA.

A Pentagon spokesman has affirmed that the United States respects the sovereignty of Mexico and has highlighted the collaboration “focused on traditional defense issues” between both parties.

In statements to the EFE agency, he said the Department of Defense and the Secretariats of National Defense and the Navy of Mexico “enjoy a collaborative association” focused on “traditional defense issues” and on addressing the challenges in this area.

According to the source, this cooperation occurs while both countries respect each other’s sovereignty “and their respective foreign policy agendas.”

López Obrador announced on Tuesday that he will “protect” the information of the Armed Forces Mexican companies, since they are being spied on by the Pentagon and information leaks by the DEA to the media in Mexico.

The Mexican government has announced that will request a report from the United States to clarify these accusations.

In addition, López Obrador has also criticized the “abusive, arrogant interference” of the DEA in the operation to infiltrate the Sinaloa cartel without the authorization of the Mexican authorities.

The Mexican president has also accused the United States of “interference” due to the leaks of Pentagon documents in a chat on the Discord application that show tensions between the Secretary of National Defense and the Secretary of the Navy due to the increasing tasks assigned to them. assign.

Regarding the tensions in the security units in Mexico, the president referred to the issue during his morning press conference this Wednesday: that they have no differences,” he noted.