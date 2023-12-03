Home page politics

The US Department of Defense announces an attack on the warship USS Carney. Houthi rebels previously announced drone strikes in the Red Sea.

Virginia – An American warship and several merchant ships were attacked in the Red Sea on Sunday (December 3). The Pentagon announced this, according to the Associated Press (AP) with. “We are aware of reports of attacks on the USS Carney and merchant vessels Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available,” it said.

Pentagon reports attack on US warship – apparently lasted up to five hours

According to the Pentagon, AP did not say where he thought the fire came from. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity for intelligence reasons, said the attack began around 10 a.m. in Sanaa, Yemen, and lasted up to five hours.

It is assumed that the from Iran Supported Houthi rebels in Yemen could be behind the attack. The rebels have carried out a series of attacks on ships in the Red Sea and fired drones and rockets at Israel, which is waging war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. There has been no immediate statement from the Houthi rebels. However, a Houthi military spokesman said an “important” statement would be released soon.

A spokesman for the Houthi rebels announced loudly n-tv now actually a drone attack in the Red Sea. However, it targeted two Israeli ships: the two ships Unity Explorer and Number Nine were attacked after they ignored warnings from the militia’s navy, the spokesman said. There is no mention of a US warship.

US warship attacked in the Red Sea – Houthi rebels involved?

Last week, the US military reported an attack on the US warship USS “Mason”. Two rockets were fired from Yemen towards the Red Sea last night – from the parts controlled by the insurgent Houthis.

The missiles were fired after the US Navy responded to a distress call from a tanker that had been hijacked by armed people, the US Navy said US-Military on Sunday (November 26th). Unknown attackers apparently took control of the tanker in the Gulf of Aden. The rockets fired fell into the sea around ten nautical miles from the two ships. (bohy)