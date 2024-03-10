Home page World

UFO: This means “unidentified flying object” and does not have to be controlled by aliens – the US government suspects Russian technology is behind most sightings. © US Department of Defense /picture alliance/dpa

The US Department of Defense clarifies in the latest UFO report whether there is evidence of extraterrestrial life. And whether information was withheld.

Washington DC – There is constant speculation in the US that the government is keeping evidence of extraterrestrial life under wraps. However, in a recent UFO report, the US Department of Defense clarifies that there is no evidence of extraterrestrial visits to our planet. In addition, there are no attempts by the military to hide such information.

Pentagon denies secrecy of UFO evidence

The latest investigation has looked at observations and archival documents since 1945, including the question of possible secrecy. The Pentagon responded with a clear answer: There is no evidence that information could have been withheld. Nevertheless, the report speaks of observations of “unidentifiable anomalous phenomena”.

But it is extremely unlikely that these are aliens. The focus is instead on “more important concerns,” particularly the study of Soviet technologies. The US military believes that the majority of UFO sightings are due to advanced aircraft from Russia.

Irregular staffing has led to delays in the preparation of the UFO report

The Pentagon is aware that the topic of extraterrestrial life fascinates many people. The discussion is constantly fueled by television shows, books and films. There are apparently credible sources, such as a UFO expert who presented a supposed alien corpse in the Mexican parliament. However, the focus is not on conducting a debate about faith, but rather on producing scientifically based results.

But why did it take so much time to create the UFO report? According to the report, the work was made more difficult due to the fact that the responsible positions were often filled “irregularly and sporadically.”

Second Pentagon report on UFOs in progress

However, the case is not yet fully resolved. According to a report by the New York Times Congress has requested another Pentagon report on UFOs. Additional documents from the National Archives that were not previously publicly available will be used for this purpose. NASA, the FBI and the CIA are expected to provide additional data. However, observers assume that the second report will not provide any different results than before. (moe)

