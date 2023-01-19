The official told “Sky News Arabia” on Thursday that “there are many reasons behind the US administration’s refusal to send tanks,” foremost of which is “the costly maintenance associated with their operation, which requires a lot of money.”

The official added, “We do not see a clear reason for Germany’s refusal to provide Kyiv with Leopard tanks with a diesel engine, like other armored vehicles, and it is not correct to link their delivery to the entry of American (Abrams) tanks into the battlefield.”

On Wednesday, Germany announced that it would not send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine unless the United States sent its tanks as well.

Pentagon press release

• “The American (Abrams) tank is expensive, while the German (Leopard) tank is better for Ukraine.”

• “The scheduled meeting at Ramstein base on Friday will resolve the tank debate.”

• “We hope that Germany will introduce the (Leopard) tanks.”

• “Germany has the capabilities to support Ukraine.”

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had a fruitful discussion with his German counterpart, on the eve of the eighth meeting of the Ukraine Support Group at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Washington is counting on the meeting to resolve the issue of sending tanks to Ukraine, and hopes that Berlin will agree to send its Leopard tanks to Kyiv.

On the other hand, the Pentagon’s deputy spokesman, Sabrina Singh, confirmed that the Rammstein meeting “will resolve the controversy” over sending heavy tanks to Kyiv.

She pointed out that the German “Leopard” and the British “Challenger” tanks are most suitable for the nature of operations in Ukraine, unlike the American “Abrams”, which requires special equipment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected “strong decisions” on supplying more Western weapons to his country during the important meeting at Ramstein base.

Zelensky said, “Washington is likely to offer a strong military support package to Kiev.”