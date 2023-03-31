The official explained that the initial reports indicate that the person was dealt with quickly, as the streets surrounding his whereabouts were closed and warning sirens were sounded to educate the residents of the area of any additional dangers.
It is noteworthy that the base is the main headquarters for US government aircraft, primarily President Joe Biden’s plane, known as Air Force One. The base is often used to receive planes of foreign presidents and diplomatic missions.
#Pentagon #official #incident #Andrews #Air #Force #Base #investigation
Leave a Reply