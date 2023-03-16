Pentagon official found dead in vehicle

At the headquarters of the Department of Defense of the United States was A military service member was found dead inside a vehicle.



The car in which the body was found, He was packed in front of the Pentagonthe fact was registered in the last hours.

(It may interest you: RBD: The tour of Mexico, the US and Colombia would bring exciting surprises).

Through a statement, Pat Ryder, the Pentagon spokesman, confirmed that the Police were already in charge of the case, after receiving an emergency call alerting them to the official who was in the car.

(It may interest you: Horror: firefighter went to attend to a fire and saw how his wife and children died).

The report, released by the Pentagon on Friday, could signal an escalation in the nuclear conflict, experts say.

So far, no.or the identity of the subject who was found has been made publicnor of the advances in the investigation by the United States Department of Defense, according to The Hill newspaper.

(It may interest you: Biden announces measures with which he hopes to restrict arms sales in the US).

More news

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL