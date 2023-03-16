Thursday, March 16, 2023
Pentagon official found dead in vehicle

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 16, 2023
in World
Pentagon official found dead in vehicle


Pentagon

The official was found in the parking lot of the place.

The official was found in the parking lot of the place.

The identity of the military service official has not been released.

At the headquarters of the Department of Defense of the United States was A military service member was found dead inside a vehicle.
The car in which the body was found, He was packed in front of the Pentagonthe fact was registered in the last hours.

Through a statement, Pat Ryder, the Pentagon spokesman, confirmed that the Police were already in charge of the case, after receiving an emergency call alerting them to the official who was in the car.

The report, released by the Pentagon on Friday, could signal an escalation in the nuclear conflict, experts say.

So far, no.or the identity of the subject who was found has been made publicnor of the advances in the investigation by the United States Department of Defense, according to The Hill newspaper.

