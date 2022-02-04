Milan, Feb 4 (askanews) – Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said ISIS remained “leaderless” after a US raid in which Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi blew himself up along with three members of his family. ” They are leaderless today and this is a severe blow. This is not something that we believe ISIS will be able to overcome very quickly and easily. “As it deals a” significant blow “to the Islamic State, Kirby adds that ISIS remains. however “a threat and no one here did the lap of honor” to celebrate the victory. The Pentagon spokesman then adds: “I want to remember that they are still a threat and no one has done a lap of honor here.” The US special forces – about fifty men – swooped into the Syrian hiding place in a night helicopter raid “incredibly challenging “, according to US President Joe Biden, who from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, explained that inside the house there were” families, including children. “” And while the cowardly actions of Haji Abdullah (also known as al -Qurayshi) and a small number of his followers have caused the death, the tragic death of at least three innocent civilians, the efforts of our forces have managed to protect more than 10 women, children and babies “. But ISIS remains one threat that wants to replenish its strength, wants to continue to attack, kill, maim and terrorize, Kirby explained.