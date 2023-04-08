Pentagon Investigates Leak of Secret Ukraine War Files

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The Battle of Bakhmut is one of the hardest and longest in the war in Ukraine to date.
The Battle of Bakhmut is one of the hardest and longest of the war in Ukraine to date.
The documents reveal key positions of the Ukrainian army, among other strategic information.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Pentagon investigates the origin of the leak on social networks of secret documents detailing the plans of United States and NATO to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion, the daily reported Thursday The New York Times.
(See also: Ukraine responds to Lula that it will not give up on recovering Crimea)
Asked about the security breach, the Pentagon said it was investigating the matter. “We are aware of the reports of social media posts and the Department is reviewing the matter,” said its spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.
The documents disseminated on Twitter and Telegram would contain charts and details on arms shipments, battalion reinforcements, and other sensitive informationsays the newspaper. The leaked information is from at least five weeks ago and the most recent document is from March 1, according to the newspaper report.
One of the documents summarizes the training schedules of 12 Ukrainian combat brigades and says that nine of them were trained by US and NATO forces, and that they need 250 tanks and more than 350 combat vehicles, the newspaper noted.
The documents, at least one of which was labeled “top secret”, circulated on pro-Russian channels, the report noted. The leak also details the rate of consumption of ammunition under Ukrainian military control, including that of the US-made HIMARS rocket system.
The newspaper warns that, according to military analysts, some documents appear to have been altered as part of a Moscow disinformation campaign, with Ukrainian casualty figures inflated and Russian casualties downplayed.
AFP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pentagon #Investigates #Leak #Secret #Ukraine #War #Files
Leave a Reply