Saturday, April 8, 2023
Pentagon Investigates Leak of Secret Ukraine War Files

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2023
in World
Pentagon Investigates Leak of Secret Ukraine War Files


bakhmut

The Battle of Bakhmut is one of the hardest and longest in the war in Ukraine to date.

The Battle of Bakhmut is one of the hardest and longest of the war in Ukraine to date.

The documents reveal key positions of the Ukrainian army, among other strategic information.

The Pentagon investigates the origin of the leak on social networks of secret documents detailing the plans of United States and NATO to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion, the daily reported Thursday The New York Times.

(See also: Ukraine responds to Lula that it will not give up on recovering Crimea)

Asked about the security breach, the Pentagon said it was investigating the matter. “We are aware of the reports of social media posts and the Department is reviewing the matter,” said its spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.

The documents disseminated on Twitter and Telegram would contain charts and details on arms shipments, battalion reinforcements, and other sensitive informationsays the newspaper. The leaked information is from at least five weeks ago and the most recent document is from March 1, according to the newspaper report.

Ukrainian servicemen sign a shell before firing it towards Russian positions in the Donetsk region.

Photo:

Oleg Petrasyuk. EFE

One of the documents summarizes the training schedules of 12 Ukrainian combat brigades and says that nine of them were trained by US and NATO forces, and that they need 250 tanks and more than 350 combat vehicles, the newspaper noted.

The documents, at least one of which was labeled “top secret”, circulated on pro-Russian channels, the report noted. The leak also details the rate of consumption of ammunition under Ukrainian military control, including that of the US-made HIMARS rocket system.

The newspaper warns that, according to military analysts, some documents appear to have been altered as part of a Moscow disinformation campaign, with Ukrainian casualty figures inflated and Russian casualties downplayed.

AFP

