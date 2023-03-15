Pentagon: ‘Unprofessional wiretap by Russians’

There war in Ukraine it’s been going on unabated ever since over a year. Putin has no intention of to negotiate for peace and the situation is becoming more and more complicated even at the level international. There is a risk of an escalation of the conflict after the discovery made by the USA of an alleged sabotage of one of them drone in international waters by the Russians. According to the reconstruction made by Pentagona Russian jet allegedly “deliberately” and “numerous times” released fuel along the route of the American Mq-9 drone for damage the propellers tails of the aircraft, making it so unable to fly.

The Russian fighter – explains the spokesman of the Pentagon, General Patrick Ryder – has alongside the drone Use for about 30-40 minutes before collision. Based on the information in our possession – he said during the briefing with journalists – it seems that (the Russian jet, ed) flew 30 to 40 minutes in vicinity of the Mq-9”. The collision would have rendered the drone flightless and pushed the United States to shoot it down.

The State Department American will demonstrate “strong objections” to the Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov, summoned for an official communication, after the “confrontation” on the Black Sea between a Russian fighter and a military drone USA. The department spokesman said, Ned Price. During the meeting, added Price, the ambassador “will hear directly from the official representatives strong objections about what was clearly a intercept unsafe and unprofessional from a russian aircraft“. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently traveling and it is not in Washington.

