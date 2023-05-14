Leaked Pentagon reports this year detail confidential proposals by the Ukrainian presidency to intensify attacks on Russian soil. They are the most compromising documents for Ukraine in its defense against the invasion, since they would confirm that its president, Volodimir Zelenski, is willing to cross the red lines marked by his international allies. Zelensky, According to information published this Sunday by The Washington Post, He has proposed occupying Russian municipalities on the other side of the border and even destroying the pipeline that supplies crude oil to Hungary.

These documents would be part of the massive leak of US intelligence information discovered last April. The suspect behind the disclosure of this secret material is a 21-year-old US soldier who was arrested a month ago.

The United States, France and Germany have made it clear that the war cannot spread to Russian territory. Both Zelenski and his foreign and defense ministers have reiterated that the weapons provided by their NATO allies will not be used to attack the enemy beyond their borders, but the documents that he has released The Washington Post they indicate that, behind closed doors, the Ukrainian political and military leadership may have other ideas. In a meeting last February with Valeri Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Zelensky regretted not having long-range missiles to destroy enemy military assets hundreds of kilometers from the front. The president has replied, in statements to the American newspaper, that these are only private conversations with his generals.

Ukraine regularly bombards, using artillery and drones, military and energy targets in the Russian provinces bordering its territory. It has also managed to land drone strikes hundreds of kilometers inside Russian borders, such as those that took place last December at the Engels and Dyagilevo airbases. This Saturday, two planes and two combat helicopters were shot down in the Russian province of Bryansk, bordering northern Ukraine. As usual, the Ukrainian authorities do not acknowledge responsibility for these attacks.

Sergei Melnik, general in command of the Kharkov province, in eastern Ukraine, defended last April in an interview with EL PAÍS the need to destroy enemy positions in the Russian province of Belgorod, bordering on Kharkov, because since there they are firing on Ukrainian territory. Melnik also added that it was essential to be able to attack the Russian air bases from which the bombers take off, which, without leaving Russian soil, fire cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine, both military and civilian.

The leak of the Pentagon documents may stop the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine’s NATO allies. The UK announced on May 11 that it has delivered British-French-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles to kyiv. This weapon has a range of about 250 kilometers. The United States agreed last February to supply the GLSDB long-range missiles. These are tactical rockets designed to eliminate very precise targets, but without the ability to destroy large infrastructure. The Zelenski government insists that the White House give the green light to provide the ATACMS, missiles with a range of about 300 kilometers, but the Americans have refused for fear that they will be used on Russian territory. For similar reasons, US President Joe Biden has refused to allocate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

occupy Russian towns

The information published by The Washington Post it includes a Zelensky meeting last January in which the president proposed that his troops cross the border to seize Russian townships, with the aim of “giving Kiev an advantage in negotiations with Moscow.” Ukrainian special forces units have already operated inside Russia, but the proposal to invade townships would put Ukraine’s allies in a diplomatic situation of maximum tension. Russia has been building defense fortifications on its border with Ukraine for months. The Kremlin has accused kyiv and its NATO partners of wanting to invade part of Russia. Speaking to the washington post, Zelensky assured that his army has no intention of entering Russian territory. The Ukrainian leader added that no one has given orders to attack on the soil of the invading country.

The documents show that the United States is infiltrating the powers of the Ukrainian state. They offer pinpoint details, such as Zelensky’s proposal in a mid-February meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Yuliya Svrydenko to sabotage the Druzhba pipeline, which supplies oil to Hungary. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is the main EU leader in favor of understanding with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The New York Times reported last March that US intelligence has indications that Ukrainian groups sabotaged the Nordstream marine gas pipeline connecting Russia with Germany in 2022.

The Pentagon also has to its credit a 2022 plan, which was not carried out, by the intelligence services of the Ukrainian army to attack Russian positions in Syria, in covert operations together with Kurdish groups opposed to the Bashar al-Assad dictatorship. Russia is the main military support that El Asad has had to stay in power.

Zelensky argues in The Washington Post the need to use “any trick” to defend against an invasion “in which so many people have died, in which mass graves have been discovered and in which there has been torture.” Last night, Russian forces again fired dozens of Iranian-made Shahed drone bombs and cruise missiles across Ukraine, causing damage to residential neighborhoods in Kharkiv, Ternopil and Kherson, injuring six.

