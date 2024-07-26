Pentagon finds $2 billion in new errors in Ukraine aid cost calculations

The Pentagon has found new errors worth $2 billion in its calculations of the cost of military aid to Ukraine, the report U.S. Government Accountability Office.

According to the document, the US Department of Defense faced difficulties in accurately assessing the value of defense goods sent to Ukraine due to unclear definitions in accounting.

In 2023, the Pentagon said it used “replacement cost” instead of “amortized cost” to calculate billions in materials sent to Ukraine, causing a $6.2 billion calculation error that was later used to send new aid.

The new errors revealed will also allow additional weapons to be sent to Kyiv to cover the amount of aid approved by the administration of US President Joe Biden.

Earlier, former US Permanent Representative to the UN Zalmay Khalilzad said that US presidential candidate Donald Trump could cut off aid to Ukraine after his victory if the country’s authorities do not agree to a peace plan.