The video of an unidentified flying object (UFO) passing very close to a commercial airplane is the new element that the Pentagon declassified.

In fact, Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the US Department of Defense’s All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), said that the Pentagon investigates more than 650 possible cases of UFO sightings.

In the last video declassified by the Pentagon, it is observed when the UFO passes very close to the plane and at a higher speed. The images correspond to January 15, 2023.

Although it was not specified where the situation occurred, Kirkpatrick has pointed out that the number of cases increased and even at the beginning of this year 366 reports were reported.

No credible evidence of extraterrestrial life has been found, or activity outside our planet or objects that defy the laws of physics See also US shootings: 'The terrifying thing was realizing they're not monsters'

The official pointed out a few weeks ago before the United States Congress that “no credible evidence of extraterrestrial life has been found, or activity outside our planet or objects that defy the laws of physics.”

He added that most of the unidentified objects reported to AARO show the mundane characteristics of balloons, (unmanned) aerial systems, garbage, natural phenomena, or other perfectly explainable things.

In his explanation, he also called attention to the fact that adversaries of the United States are using technologies that may be more advanced than those of his country. “Russia and China, in particular China, is on par or ahead of us in some areas,” mentioned in his presentation.

