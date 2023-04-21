Politico: Pentagon military data leak did not change US decision to help Kyiv

The leak of classified Pentagon military data has not changed the decision of the US and its NATO allies to help Ukraine. The newspaper wrote about it on April 20 Politicoreferring to representatives of the military department and sources in Europe.

According to the publication, the role of the head of the Pentagon as the head of the contact group of Western countries on the defense of Ukraine against the backdrop of information leakage has not become more complicated. According to sources, “he remains determined.”

On the part of allies and partners, the states see only “absolute firmness and determination to continue doing this,” that is, to support Ukraine militarily. At the same time, an unnamed senior European diplomat told Politico that he sees “no change in mood” in the ranks of NATO.

“Within the framework of the alliance and in the Ramstein format, work continues to maintain support for Ukraine,” the newspaper writes.

Another source told the publication that the document leaks, while having a “negative impact,” would not affect information exchanges with the United States or changes in support for Ukraine.

The leak of classified Pentagon materials first became known on April 7. The intelligence contained, in particular, information about NATO plans to strengthen Ukrainian troops. On April 13, the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Jack Teixeira, a suspect in the leak. Later, the media reported that about a hundred more secret US documents were on the network.

According to investigators, a member of the US National Guard Air Force was the leader of a small online gaming group that was leaked with classified intelligence over the past few months. He is charged with unauthorized storage and transmission of information on national defense, as well as unauthorized seizure and storage of classified documents or materials.