The Pentagon has confirmed that an American MQ-9 reconnaissance and attack drone was shot down off the coast of Yemen by an attack by representatives of the Ansar Allah movement. This was announced on February 20 by Deputy Press Secretary of the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh.

“I can confirm that on February 19, an MQ-9 was shot down in the Red Sea, off the coast of Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. Preliminary data indicates that he was shot down by the Houthis using a surface-to-air missile, she said during a press briefing broadcast on the agency's social media account X.

The Pentagon spokeswoman added that options for recovering the downed UAV are currently being explored.

The interception of an American drone was announced the day before by the representative of the Ansar Allah movement, Yahya Saria, in his Telegram channel. He noted that the MQ-9 was shot down while conducting a “hostile mission” against Yemen.

Earlier, on February 19, Yahya Sariya reported that Yemen's Houthis from the Ansar Allah movement attacked two American ships in the Gulf of Aden. According to him, the operations were carried out using a number of anti-ship missiles.

On the same day, the Houthis launched a missile attack on a British ship in the Gulf of Aden. Saria said at the time that the ship had suffered catastrophic damage. According to him, the crew was evacuated.

Also on February 18, the UKMTO reported that unknown assailants attacked a vessel 35 nautical miles south of Moha, Yemen.

The Houthis began attacking shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in November to protest Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip. On the night of January 12, in response to their actions, the United States and Great Britain launched an attack on Houthi targets. The White House said the strikes on movement-controlled areas of the country were defensive in nature. It was also claimed at the time that the strikes were carried out to protect international courts.