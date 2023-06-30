DThe Chinese balloon shot down by a US fighter jet over the Atlantic in February has not collected any intelligence information, according to the US Department of Defense. “In our estimation, the balloon did not collect data while flying over the United States,” Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said Thursday.

Accordingly, the US had “taken steps to limit the collection of information by the balloon”. Those efforts “certainly helped,” Ryder said, but offered no further explanation.

The day-long overflight of a Chinese balloon over the United States led to a scandal between Washington and Beijing earlier this year. A US fighter jet finally shot down the balloon over the US east coast. According to US information, it was a Chinese spy balloon. Beijing rejects this and speaks of a civil balloon for meteorological purposes that went off course.

At the time, a US official said the balloon had multiple antennas. According to him, it was “fitted with solar cells large enough to generate the energy needed to operate several active reconnaissance sensors.”

Shortly before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China last week, President Joe Biden downplayed the balloon incident, saying: “I don’t think the (Chinese) leadership knew where the balloon was and what it contained and what was in front of them went”.