Senator Kastyukevich called on Austin to stop fooling Americans

Senator from the Kherson region Igor Kastyukevich called on Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin to stop fooling Americans by telling them about a certain Russian threat, reports RIA News.

“They like to pump things up.” This is America – Hollywood, behind the screen of which it is not difficult to see an insecure state with a terrifying number of internal problems that need to be solved. But, essentially, there is no one to solve them,” he said.

According to the politician, Washington is interested in signing new military contracts and providing assistance to “anyone for a war with anyone” if it benefits it, and military operations will be conducted away from American homes. Kastyukevich stressed that it is time to stop fooling the people of the United States, scaring them with an imaginary Russian threat.

The senator clarified that Russia does not need to attack anyone in order to be a strong country, adding that at the same time it will defend its own sovereignty.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, said that Austin’s words that NATO would enter into a military conflict with Russia if Ukraine were defeated during the Russian special operation indicate the fairness and justification of the SVO.