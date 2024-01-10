US Congressman Rosendale calls for impeachment of Pentagon chief Austin

Congressman Matt Rosendale suggested that his colleagues impeach US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who hid his health problems for a long time. About this Rosendale reported on the social network X.

Earlier it became known that 70-year-old Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He was hospitalized on January 1, but the military department announced this only on January 6. Then it was clarified that the hospitalization was associated with complications after a certain medical procedure. According to Politico, the Pentagon hid Austin's hospitalization from the White House for three days.