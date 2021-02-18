The head of the US Department of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Russia’s “destabilizing” policy is one of the main challenges that NATO faces. Interfax.

Austin reportedly called on his counterparts to meet defense spending commitments and noted that they are needed to address issues related to Russia and counter other challenges to the North Atlantic Alliance.

“Minister Austin noted that defense spending is urgently needed to ensure that the forces and resources needed to respond to Russian actions and other challenges facing NATO are in place,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

He also confirmed that the United States “intends to revive relations with NATO and that adherence to Article 5 of the bloc’s charter remains unbreakable.”

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called for updating the strategic concept of the alliance from 2010.

He suggested that at the next meeting of the leaders of the bloc member states to work out this issue in more detail.

According to him, the current document does not take into account the deterioration of relations with Russia and the strengthening of China.