The Palestinian Hamas movement operates a vast network of underground tunnels in the Gaza Strip, complicating the work of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). US Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin spoke about this in an interview for the TV channel. ABC on Sunday, October 22.

“This (carrying out a ground operation. – Ed.) could be much more difficult due to the network of underground tunnels that Hamas built <...> they had a lot of time to prepare for the battle,” Austin explained his point of view.

The Defense Minister also explained that Hamas had a lot of time to prepare for battles with the IDF. The Palestinian side of the conflict has a significant stockpile of improvised explosive devices. Therefore, the presence of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip will be tense.

Earlier this night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it carried out an airstrike on an underground complex beneath a mosque in Jenin. They noted that the mosque was used by militants of the Palestinian Hamas movement and representatives of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad as a command center for “planning terrorist attacks and as a base for carrying them out.”

On October 21, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the IDF would increase the number of attacks on the Gaza Strip in preparation for the next phase of the war and called on citizens to evacuate to the southern part of the enclave. He noted that the army is striking the houses from which Hamas operates.

On the same day, the IDF Telegram channel posted information that the Israeli army was preparing for a new stage of the war after the attack by the Hamas movement. Regular and reserve units are stationed in the field and provide training.

A new round of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict began on October 7, when the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip and later announced the launch of Operation Iron Swords.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.