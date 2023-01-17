Home page World

From: Jannis Gogolin

Again, the Pentagon reports strange UFO sightings. Some of them are easy to explain – others are a great mystery.

Washington – Intelligence agencies, UFOs and national security: What sounds more like a science fiction film from the 1980s has occupied counterintelligence, the military and amateur astronomers for decades. Recently, the US Department of Defense, also known as the Pentagon, released a report on “unidentifiable airborne phenomena” and again showed: “They are real.”

New UFO report is puzzling: Pentagon denies assumptions about extraterrestrial life

“I urge everyone to remain calm.” With these words, a Russian governor commented in early January 2023 on a strange discovery in the sky of his Myasnikovsky district in southern Russia. A so-called UFO is also said to have been sighted there and shot down by its air defenses. Meanwhile, reports of strange flying objects in Ukraine’s airspace are increasing, leaving astronomers and aviation experts with only question marks.

In the USA, military experts have dealt with such sightings less with anti-aircraft defense and more with video analyzes and eyewitness reports. According to the German Press Agency (dpa), however, they were unable to provide any explanations for numerous celestial phenomena, according to a new Pentagon report to Congress. This included 171 re-evaluated sightings of “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” (UAP), or unidentified flying objects (UFO).

Inexplicable but true: 247 UFO sightings registered since March 2021

As the dpa reports, several sky phenomena show previously inexplicable and “unusual flight characteristics or capabilities”. The report also mentioned 247 newly recorded sightings since March 2021. However, the origin of 200 of all examined phenomena could be determined. According to dpa, ordinary objects in the air – drones, balloons or plastic bags – can stimulate observers to speculate.

Here Scott Bray, the US Navy’s intelligence chief, attempts to explain video of an unidentifiable flying object. © afp

But since the first UFO report two years ago, the Pentagon has been at a loss for 140 inexplicable celestial phenomena from the last 20 years. The experts could neither identify the objects nor reconstruct their technically and physically almost impossible flight maneuvers. In the middle of last year, the chairman of the House Counterintelligence Subcommittee, André Carson, commented on the UFO or UAP sightings: “They are inexplicable, that is true. But they are real. They need to be examined.”

UFO sightings and extraterrestrial life forms – Pentagon takes a clear position

According to the Pentagon, it has not yet found any evidence of extraterrestrial life. But the head of the US space agency NASA cannot rule out extraterrestrial life forms. It would be “presumptuous” and “arrogant” to dismiss such hypotheses in advance.