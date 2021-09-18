The head of the US Central Command, General Kenneth Mackenzie, called the US air strike on the Afghan capital Kabul, which killed civilians, as a mistake. It is reported by RIA News…

According to Mackenzie, it was found that the attack killed 10 civilians, including seven children. The general said that he was fully responsible for the “tragic outcome” of the incident and apologized. The Pentagon is considering compensating the relatives of those killed in the erroneous air strike and is consulting with the Treasury Department on this issue, he added.

I offer my deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who died … It was a mistake and I sincerely apologize Kenneth McKenzie Chief of the Central Command of the United States Armed Forces

Mackenzie suggested that future US strikes in Afghanistan would be “to a higher standard.” He also expressed the opinion that it is not necessary to draw any conclusions regarding the ability of the United States to strike at the targets of the “Islamic State” (banned in Russia) in Afghanistan in the future, based on this case.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova reacted to the Pentagon’s confessions regarding the air strike on the capital of Afghanistan. “The partners have a day of truth today. Give me a week! ” – she wrote. The statement also related to the statement of the Deputy Chairman of the US Chiefs of Staff John Hayten. He called the power of the Russian army “incredible” and summed up that Russia, with its modernized nuclear weapons, space and cyber capabilities, is “a significant challenge for the United States.”

Related materials “USA is humiliated” America lost the war for Afghanistan. How will this lead to an increase in terrorism around the world?

American side statement commented and Russian Senator Alexey Pushkov. According to him, very serious doubts have arisen in the effectiveness of the decisions taken by the United States. “Given the high level of US weapons and its passion for the use of force, this is extremely dangerous,” he wrote. Pushkov also recalled the “mistakes” of the Americans in Iraq, Libya and Syria.

An American drone attack on a car filled with explosives in Kabul took place on August 29. The vehicle was hit by a Hellfire rocket fired from a Predator drone. The Pentagon said that the destroyed car allegedly contained a large amount of explosives, as well as several suicide bombers who were planning to attack the Kabul airport in order to disrupt the evacuation.

According to the American side, as a result of the attack, two IS terrorists were eliminated. Later, the Al Jazeera TV channel reported that a total of 12 people were killed near the car, six of them were children.

However, the US military stressed that the strike was struck only after receiving accurate air reconnaissance data. The Americans got into the hands of the footage of loading explosives into the car, they said there.