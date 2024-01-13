A Houthi military site in the city of Hodeidah, western Yemen, was subjected to new bombing on Saturday, according to Yemeni sources told Sky News Arabia.

The sources confirmed that the bombing that targeted Hodeidah targeted “a site in the naval military base controlled by the Houthis in Hodeidah,” and came following the launch of a missile from the same base.

A Houthi military source told Agence France-Presse: “It is not known whether the bombing came from the sea or an air strike.”

Earlier on Saturday, Yemeni sources reported hearing an explosion in Hodeidah, overlooking the Red Sea.

Our sources also revealed that the Houthis fired a missile from Hodeidah towards the southern Red Sea.

The US Central Command announced that the Houthis launched a missile towards a ship in the eastern Gulf of Aden.

Earlier, the Houthi group threatened a “strong and effective response” after the United States carried out another strike in Yemen during Friday night, which exacerbated tensions in the region.

The strikes increased concerns about the escalation of the conflict that has been spreading in the region since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, with Iranian allies from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen entering the line.

The latest strike, which the United States said targeted a radar site, came a day after dozens of American and British strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen.

On Friday, the US Department of Defense said that the US-British strikes had “good effects.”