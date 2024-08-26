McCord: Pentagon May Request Funds Due to Ukraine Dynamics

The Pentagon may request new funds due to the dynamics of events in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip. This scenario was allowed by US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Finance Michael McCord in an interview with the publication Breaking Defense.

“Of course, we are not currently working on an addendum for the next financial year. However, if nothing changes, we will have to do so,” he said.

Additional spending on aid to Israel is less necessary because factors such as a possible hostage deal could potentially help stop the conflict from escalating, the US deputy defence secretary said.

Earlier, the administration of US President Joe Biden considered revising the contents of military aid packages to Ukraine amid the events in the Kursk region. It is noted that the White House is holding closed discussions on whether to include more armored vehicles in aid packages or increase the supply of ammunition.