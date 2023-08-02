Asia Times: NATO weapons used to attack Russia despite US promises

NATO weapons being used to attack Russia despite Pentagon promises writes Asia Times edition.

The author of the article recalled that according to the US statement, American weapons will not be used against Moscow, but this statement is a lie. The Ukrainian armed forces have American drones, missiles and cluster munitions, he said.

“American drones and cruise missiles like HIMARS, plus cluster munitions supplied by the United States, are used daily by Ukraine,” he accused the Pentagon of breaking promises. The author believes that the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is becoming increasingly impossible.

Earlier, White House strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said that the United States opposes the use of weapons transferred to Ukraine in attacks on Russian territory.